DSE brokers breathe easy as internet connectivity is restored

Stock brokers in Dhaka have resumed trading operations just in time following a swift repair of severed internet cables.

The disruption happened when authorities cut down cables in Motijheel in a bid to declutter the tangled mess of overhead wires.

This unexpected outage initially cast a shadow of uncertainty over Wednesday's trading activities.

The restoration enabled the brokerage firms to commence trading at their scheduled time, averting potential disruptions to the financial market.

The Dhaka South City Corporation launched a drive on Tuesday evening to remove the overhead cables hanging on both sides of the road from Motijheel to Tikatuli.

Most of the wires removed from the road were installed by internet service providers and cable TV operators.