Server glitch halts stock market trading: DSE

Trading in all shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, Bangladesh’s main bourse, has been suspended due to a server error.
The malfunction interrupted trading at 10:58 am and had not been resolved as of 12:30 pm.
“A server glitch brought a halt to trading at 10:58 am,” said Md Shafiqur Rahman, a DSE spokesman.
“The DSE’s own IT team and NASDAQ, the supplier of the server, are working together to resolve the problem. Transactions will resume once the problem is fixed.”
The technical issue had yet to be identified as of 12:30 pm, he said.
Transactions on the Chattogram Stock Exchange, Bangladesh’s other bourse, are proceeding as normal.