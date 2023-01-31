Bangladesh hikes retail power prices by 5% for February

The retail price of a 12 kg cylinder has increased by at least Tk 200 last week and cylinders are unavailable at many retail outlets due to a dwindling supply
The government has raised the prices of power at both the wholesale and retail levels as Bangladesh grapples with the prospect of an intensifying cost of living crisis.
Retail prices have gone up 5 percent for the second time in a month, while wholesale prices are seeing an increase of 8.06 percent, according to a notice issued on Tuesday.
The new rates will be effective from the February billing.
More to follow