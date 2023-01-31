    বাংলা

    Bangladesh hikes retail power prices by 5% for February

    Prices at the wholesale level will also see an 8.06 percent increase in February

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Jan 2023, 04:48 AM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2023, 04:48 AM

    The government has raised the prices of power at both the wholesale and retail levels as Bangladesh grapples with the prospect of an intensifying cost of living crisis.

    Retail prices have gone up 5 percent for the second time in a month, while wholesale prices are seeing an increase of 8.06 percent, according to a notice issued on Tuesday.

    The new rates will be effective from the February billing.

    More to follow

