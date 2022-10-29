Salman F Rahman signals ‘exit privilege’ for loan defaulters in legal amendment

Salman F Rahman, the prime minister’s private industry and investment adviser, has indicated that the government is working to include ‘exit facilities’ in a proposed amendment to the banking law.

More steps need to be taken to help the defaulters, mostly businessmen and industrialists, get out of the cycle of debt, Salman said.

“If the defaulters are punished under the law, their companies can still be rebuilt to make sure production remains uninterrupted,” he said.

Salman, also vice-chairman of Beximco Group, spoke at a seminar on public-private partnership organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

Salman’s comments came at a time when the International Monetary Fund opened formal discussions with Bangladesh on economic and financial reforms and policies, with an eye on a future lending programme and access to a new longer-term facility. Bangladesh expects $4.5 billion in loans under three IMF programmes.