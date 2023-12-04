Bangladesh exports fall 6% to $4.8bn in November

Bangladeshi exporters have shipped goods worth around $4.8 billion in November – a 27 percent rise from the previous month but a 6 percent year-on-year fall.

Exports last month also missed the target by 9 percent, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau on Monday.

Exports grew by around 15 percent in the first three months of FY24, but a 13.64 percent year-on-year decrease in October and the fall last month dragged down the growth to 1.3 percent so far this fiscal year.