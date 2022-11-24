upay, Grameenphone team up to simplify MFS account opening, recharging

Mobile financial service upay, in association with Grameenphone, has launched a registration system allowing customers of the mobile phone operator to open upay accounts by dialling the upay USSD code.

Upay, MFS of United Commercial Bank Limited, has brought in mobile recharging services using Grameenphone’s USSD code *121# for the first time in the country, the companies said in a statement.

The managing director and CEO of the bank, Arif Quadri, and Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, jointly inaugurated the services at an event held at Hotel Sheraton in Dhaka.