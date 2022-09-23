Court-appointed board 'could not discover' Evaly’s dues

Evaly took more than Tk 48.67 billion from customers, but the High Court-appointed board of directors could not get to the bottom of how many products the e-commerce platform delivered before it was closed down on charges of fraud.

The board handed the charges on Thursday to Chairman Shamima Nasrin, who was recently freed on bail in dozens of cases over their handling of the company.

Launched in 2018, Evaly gained prominence with its lucrative offers on home appliances, TV, refrigerators, air-conditioners, washing machines, motorcycles, and other products.

Many customers capitalised on Evaly's generous discounts of up to 50 percent by reselling the products. They invested in reselling products purchased from Evaly by borrowing hundreds of thousands of taka or selling land and gold ornaments.