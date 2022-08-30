As Western consumers feel the pinch of rising inflation, Bangladesh’s apparel industry is under pressure

Shahidullah Azim, a vice-president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, fears exports in August may fall by $500 million from $2.88 billion in July.

Export orders have decreased in August and its effects will be seen in September and October, according to him. “Many buyers are holding up orders. Walmart has cut orders by 30 percent.”

Khan Monirul Alam, managing director of exporter Fashion.com Limited, said a buyer placed an order of 20,000 pieces of eight to nine items. “It was supposed to be an order of 70,000 to 80,000 pieces of two to three items.”

The industry’s condition bore a brighter outlook months ago. After it earned $42.2 billion in 2021-22, the government targeted $46 billion worth of exports from the apparel sector for the current fiscal year, although fears of a fallout from the war raging in Europe grew after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February.