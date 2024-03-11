DSEX index returns to normal after ‘server error’ is resolved

The DSEX, the broad index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, is trending back to ‘normal’ after a technical ‘glitch’ was resolved.

At the start of trading on Monday, the index stood at 6075.24 points. In the first hour, it rose to 6,097 before lowering to 6,078. The graphs on the DSE website are now shifting according to the changes in the indicators.

Due to a ‘technical issue ‘on Sunday, the main index closed trading at 141.56 points. On Thursday, the DSEX had closed at 6,112.75 points.

On Monday things returned to normal, with the DS30 index starting trade at 2,083.87 points and the Shariah index at 1,324.95 points.