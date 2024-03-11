DSEX index returns to normal after ‘server error’ is resolved

The DSEX, the broad index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, is trending back to ‘normal’ after a technical ‘glitch’ was resolved.
At the start of trading on Monday, the index stood at 6075.24 points. In the first hour, it rose to 6,097 before lowering to 6,078. The graphs on the DSE website are now shifting according to the changes in the indicators.
Due to a ‘technical issue ‘on Sunday, the main index closed trading at 141.56 points. On Thursday, the DSEX had closed at 6,112.75 points.
On Monday things returned to normal, with the DS30 index starting trade at 2,083.87 points and the Shariah index at 1,324.95 points.
A total of Tk 3.01 billion was traded in the first hour after the stock market opened on Monday. Of the shares involved in transactions, the prices of 117 fell, 207 rose, and 62 remained unchanged.
On Sunday, the DSE website showed an unprecedented 98 percent fall in its key index, leading to daylong confusion. That evening the DSE apologised for an “operational glitch that caused the DSE index to show abnormal stats throughout the day”.
When the index started the abnormal trend at the start of trading, the stock exchange said it was a ‘technical glitch’, urging investors to continue trading and not to panic.
The graph showed the index was falling, but the points did not show any change at that time.
Around 2pm, the DSE said the glitch was fixed, but the index was abnormally low. At the end of trading, the DSEX stood at only 141.56.
The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, the capital market regulator, and the DSE have formed two separate committees to investigate the incident. The committees have been instructed to deliver their reports on the incident within three days.