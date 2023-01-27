Sustainable Apparel Coalition partners with Bangladesh body for fourth edition of forum

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition, a global multi-stakeholder nonprofit alliance for the consumer goods industry, has announced its partnership with Bangladesh Apparel Exchange for its fourth edition of the Sustainable Apparel Forum.

Scheduled for Mar 15 and 16, the forum aims to bring together stakeholders to discuss and exchange ideas on how to advance sustainability within the textile and apparel industry, the organisers said in a statement on Friday.

The forum will focus on five key subject areas of the apparel and textile supply chain: circular economy, climate impact and action, renewable energy and green funding, skill development and green job prospects and challenges.

Delegates in attendance will include garment manufacturers, brands and retailers, development partners, foreign missions and embassies in Bangladesh, impact creating organisations, apparel and textile associations, industry leaders, government officials, secretariats and ministers.

Roundtable discussions and workshop sessions on circularity will be held on the first day of the forum before the main conference session featuring panel discussions, presentations and keynote speeches along with strategic guidelines from government officials and industry leaders on the second day.