City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman dies at 77

Fazlur Rahman, chairman of City Group - one of the largest business conglomerates in Bangladesh - has died at the age of 77.
He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at United Hospital in Dhaka around 4 am on Monday, said Biswajit Saha, director of City Group.
Fazlur had been suffering from respiratory ailments for a long time, according to Somoy TV, a Bangla news channel owned by City Group. He worked at his office until Sunday evening, fell ill that night, and was admitted to the hospital.
He is survived by his wife, a son, and three daughters. His funeral will occur after Asr prayers on Monday in Gandaria's Dhupkhola ground.
In February 1972, Fazlur established City Oil Mills, a mustard oil production factory in newly independent Bangladesh. The business venture later grew into City Group.
In the early 1990s, City Group started importing soybean oil and sold it domestically after refining. In 1995, City Group started manufacturing atta, flour, and semolina under the Teer brand.
The company later went on to expand its business into various markets.
Currently, more than 40 companies are operating under the industrial group. Nearly 25,000 people are employed by these companies. City Group's annual turnover is $2.3 billion.