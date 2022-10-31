Foxconn COVID woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone November output from Zhengzhou plant

COVID-19 woes at Foxconn's iPhone assembly plant in China's Zhengzhou city could slash the site's November output of the Apple Inc device by as much as 30%, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is working to boost production at its factory in Shenzhen city to make up for the shortfall, said the person, declining to be identified as the information was private.

The Zhengzhou plant in central China, which employs about 200,000 people, has been rocked by discontent over stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 within the site, with several workers fleeing the facility over the weekend.