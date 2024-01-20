Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off Sunday with increased stalls and entry fees

The 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair will begin on Sunday after a 20-day delay caused by the general election.
The organisers have increased the number of stalls and entry fees for this year's fair.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the fair at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Sector 4 of Purbachal New Town.
The organisers have confirmed they have completed stall and pavilion allocations and all other preparations for the month-long fair.
The commerce ministry and the Export Promotion Bureau jointly organise the country's largest local and foreign products exhibition generally on New Year’s Day.
However, the fair's opening was delayed this year as the 12th parliamentary election was held on Jan 7.
The EPB said several countries, including India, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Nepal, will be part of this year's trade fair.
The emphasis is on exhibiting local products and identifying significant export opportunities in diverse markets.
Bibek Sarkar, EPB secretary and director of the trade fair, mentioned that this year's fair has expanded, featuring 350 local and foreign stalls, pavilions, and mini-pavilions, compared to 331 last year.
In 2023, the entry fee for general visitors was Tk 40 and Tk 20 for children under 12. The fees have been raised to Tk 50 and Tk 25 this year, respectively.
On Saturday morning, the stalls at the fair venue, situated north of Kanchan Bridge in Rupganj Upazila, were bustling just hours before the fair's opening.
This year, the fair's main entrance is modelled after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel (Karnaphuli Tunnel), whereas it had a metro rail design last year.
The fair was held in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar from 1995 to 2020. The authorities suspended the event in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and resumed the fair at the Purbachal venue for the first time in 2022.
The organisers arrange special bus services every year to travel to the new venue adjacent to Narayanganj’s Rupganj Upazila, about 14 kilometres from Dhaka’s Kuril flyover.
Around 3.5 million people visited the fair last year, raising revenues worth about Tk 1 billion.
The 27th edition of the fair attracted export orders worth around Tk 3 billion, according to the EPB.
Organisers are hopeful for an increase in both visitor turnout and transactions this year.