Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off Sunday with increased stalls and entry fees

The 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair will begin on Sunday after a 20-day delay caused by the general election.

The organisers have increased the number of stalls and entry fees for this year's fair.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the fair at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Sector 4 of Purbachal New Town.

The organisers have confirmed they have completed stall and pavilion allocations and all other preparations for the month-long fair.