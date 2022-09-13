US dollars bought through cards get pricier as uniform rates kick in

Banks have raised the prices of the dollar exchanged through cards after setting new uniform rates.

The rates of the US dollar exchanged through cards increased by as much as Tk 13 to Tk 108 on Monday and Tuesday after the uniform rates kicked in.

Customers had been paying Tk 95 per dollar bought through cards for overseas tuition and event fees, purchase of services and goods while those collecting the greenback without cards were charged up to Tk 111.

To ease the volatility in the currency market, the foreign exchange dealers and banks fixed uniform rates on Sunday following Bangladesh Bank’s instruction.