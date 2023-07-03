Bangladesh’s exports grow 6.67% in FY23 but miss the mark

Bangladeshi exporters sold goods worth over $5 billion in June, ending FY 2022-23 with a 6.67 percent year-on-year increase to a record $55.56 billion, buoyed by growth in the apparel sector.

The exports in June were 2.51 percent more than that of the same month last year, but still 9.61 percent shy of the target, Export Promotion Bureau data showed on Monday.

Annual exports also fell short of the $58 billion target by 4.21 percent.



The readymade garment industry beat the target by 0.41 percent to post a 10.27 percent year-on-year growth to around $47 billion.