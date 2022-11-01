Elon Musk, who runs four other companies, will now be Twitter CEO

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk said in a filing on Monday he will serve as chief executive of Twitter, the social media company he just bought for $44 billion, a move that Wall Street analysts have said could stretch the billionaire thin.

Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunnelling firm the Boring Company, fired Twitter's previous chief, Parag Agrawal, and other top company officials last week.

Tesla's stock has lost a third of its value since Musk made an offer to buy Twitter in April, compared with a 12% decline in the benchmark S&P 500 index in the same period.

Musk had previously changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit" in an allusion to his planned move.

Twitter on Monday declined comment on how long Musk might remain CEO or appoint someone else.

In another filing on Monday, Musk revealed that he became the sole director of Twitter as a result of the takeover.