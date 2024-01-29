PM orders reduction of import duty on essentials before Ramadan

The convict was sent to Satkhira Sadar Hospital after he felt chest pain, according to the jailor
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has told bureaucrats to reduce the import duty on essential products such as edible oil, sugar, dates, and rice ahead of Ramadan.
Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said the National Board of Revenue will determine the amount of duty to be reduced on these essentials.
According to Mahbub, the prices of essential commodities was discussed outside the agenda of the cabinet meeting on Monday.
“The prime minister had directed the relevant ministries to coordinate amongst themselves and take a decision to this end in the last meeting.”
“She is satisfied that her instructions were followed,” he added.
The Ministry of Commerce has sent a letter to the NBR with orders to reduce the duty of these essential commodities.