Barclays slashed 5,000 jobs in 2023 as latest overhaul ramps up

Barclays slashed its workforce by around 5,000 jobs in 2023 as part of a major cost-cutting drive announced last year, the bank said on Monday.

The majority of the cuts fell in Barclays Execution Services (BX), the bank's support unit, the lender said, confirming for the first time Reuters reporting from last November that the lender was eyeing thousands of cuts in that division.

"Barclays removed approximately 5,000 headcount globally through 2023 as part of its ongoing efficiency programme designed to simplify and reshape the business, improve service, and deliver higher returns," a spokesperson for the bank said on Monday.