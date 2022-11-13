Bangladesh introduces Binimoy, the long-coveted inter-MFS transaction system

Starting from Monday, mobile financial services or MFS users of any providers will be able to transfer funds from their accounts to the accounts of users using a separate provider by a newly-introduced system called Binimoy.

This means, for example, a bKash service user will be able to transfer money to another user’s account, registered under Rocket or Nagad, and vice versa.

The new system, which was introduced on Sunday at a hotel in Dhaka, will also allow MFS users to transfer funds to any local bank accounts and make payments of utility charges via a payment service provider or PSP, according to Md Mezbaul Haque, a director of Bangladesh Bank who highlighted the features of the new system.

Mezbaul confirmed that 11 banks, MFSs and PSPs have signed up with the platform as of now.

At the inauguration ceremony, chief guest Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ICT affairs advisor, said the aim of introducing the service is to transform Bangladesh into a “cashless society”.

“As part of the government’s digitising public services programme, we aim to establish a cashless society, which I believe will be made possible within the next four years,” he said while addressing the ceremony.

Velwar Ltd, in cooperation with Microsoft Bangladesh and Orion Informatics Ltd, developed the platform.

Bangladesh government’s ICT Division and Bangladesh Bank's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Academy programme are in charge of the platform. Velwar is in charge of maintaining the platform.

HOW ‘BINIMOY’ WORKS

The new system, which has been styled as an Interoperable Digital Transaction Platform or IDPT, will facilitate transactions between consumers, merchants, PSPs, e-wallets, banks, financial institutions, government agencies and private institutions.