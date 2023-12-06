Bangladesh businesses see possibilities of ‘huge Saudi investment’

Top business leaders from Saudi Arabia have shown interest in investing in the food, fuel, production and services sectors in Bangladesh to bolster the trade ties.

The Saudi Investment Minister Khalid A Al-Falih led a 40-member team comprising businessmen in a meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The Saudi business representatives came to Dhaka for the signing of an agreement between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabian investment agency Redsea Gateway Terminal International, who partially funded the construction of Patenga Container Terminal.

The RSGTI will operate the newly-built Patenga terminal for the next 22 years, setting off Saudi partnerships in delivering services and logistics through the project.

Salman F Rahman, the prime minister’s advisor on private industry and investment, called upon the Saudi delegation to invest in Bangladesh in a meeting at Le Méridien Dhaka.