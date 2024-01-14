Bank of America profit falls on one-off charges, shares slide

Bank of America's profit shrank in the fourth quarter, hurt by $3.7 billion in one-off charges and a slide in interest income as it paid more to hold on to customer deposits.

The bank's executives, however, expressed optimism about the US economic outlook, citing resiliency among consumers.

"We feel pretty good about the economy," Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said on a call with reporters.

CEO Brian Moynihan later told analysts that consumers are "still in the game" and "still spending money."

Shares of the second-largest U.S. lender were down nearly 1.2% in afternoon trading on Friday, after it posted net income of $3.1 billion, or 35 cents a share, for the three months ended Dec 31. That compares with $7.1 billion, or 85 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding two charges related to replenishing a fund for bank failures and how it indexed some trades, the bank reported a profit of 70 cents, slightly above LSEG estimates of 68 cents.

"Bank of America reported modest Q4 results as the impact of interest rate headwinds was only partially offset by strong organic growth and good expense discipline," said David Fanger, senior vice president at Moody's Investors Service.

Other analysts said Bank of America's net interest income underperformed that of rival JPMorgan, which posted a 19% rise to a record $24.2 billion.

"This wasn't a great quarter especially relative to peers - JPMorgan really set the stage on net interest income," said David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors.

BofA's net interest income (NII) - the difference between what banks earn from loans and pay to depositors - fell 5% to $13.9 billion after a windfall year in 2023.

Loans are expected to grow at low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2024, after expanding nearly 0.8% in the fourth quarter.