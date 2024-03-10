    বাংলা

    Chaos as ‘operational glitch’ causes key index to show 98% fall on DSE website

    The technical issue caused the site to display a drastic drop in the major index

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 March 2024, 12:34 PM
    A suspected technical glitch has caused the Dhaka Stock Exchange website to show an unprecedented 98 percent fall in its key index.

    After daylong confusion, the DSE on Sunday evening apologised for the “operational glitch that caused the DSE index to show abnormal stats throughout the day”.

    It said the bourse continued its efforts to resolve the issue after an emergency meeting with New York-based stock exchange Nasdaq, which provides the DSE with trading technology.

    The DSE formed a committee to investigate the ‘glitch’. Chief Financial Officer Sattique Ahmed Shah is heading the committee that has been asked to submit a report within three days.

    The premier bourse of Bangladesh hopes the issue can be addressed within Sunday.

