Bangladesh raises price of sugar from government mill by Tk 25 per kg

The government has on several occasions promised to keep the daily necessities market under control during Ramadan, but it has raised the price of sugar from its mill before Ramadan.

Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation raised the price of the sweetener by Tk 25 to Tk 155 per packet of 1 kilogram for dealers who collect the product from the mill.

At retail level, the price of packaged sugar has been increased by Tk 20 to Tk 160 a kg.