Bangladesh raises price of sugar from government mill by Tk 25 per kg

The government has on several occasions promised to keep the daily necessities market under control during Ramadan, but it has raised the price of sugar from its mill before Ramadan.
Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation raised the price of the sweetener by Tk 25 to Tk 155 per packet of 1 kilogram for dealers who collect the product from the mill.
At retail level, the price of packaged sugar has been increased by Tk 20 to Tk 160 a kg.
Loose sugar from the government mill will be priced at Tk 150 instead of Tk 125 at the mill gate.
The dealers will sell loose sugar at Tk 157 in place of Tk 132 a kg.
The corporation said the price hike was required for consistency with the international market.
Private millers set the price of loose sugar at Tk 130 and packaged sugar at Tk 135 in August last year.