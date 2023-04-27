Argentina hikes interest rate 1,000 bps after peso slide

Argentina's central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate 10 percentage points to 91 percent on Thursday, two bank sources and traders said, as it tries to tame high inflation and steady the peso currency, which has tumbled in black market trading.

With Argentina's inflation rate running at more than 100 percent, the country's central bank had already hiked the rate last week by 300 basis points to 81 percent in an effort to get it under control.

"A rise of 1,000 basis points is expected and the Leliq (rate) will go up to 91 percent," one bank source told Reuters, adding: "Today the BCRA (central bank) shakes up the rate."

A second source, an adviser at the central bank who asked not to be named, said its board had agreed to hike the rate to 91 percent. The official SIOPEL electronic trading platform for banks reflected the increase and traders confirmed it.