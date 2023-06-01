FBCCI raises questions on removal of supplementary and regulatory duties on imports

The apex trade organisation in Bangladesh thinks the government’s plan to withdraw supplementary and regulatory duties on imported goods in the new fiscal year will negatively impact local industries.

Md. Jashim Uddin, the president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said the removal of SD on 234 products and RD on 191 of them was proposed in the budget for the next financial year starting in July.

“I think this needs to be looked into because the local industries will suffer if that happens. It may have been done with the LDC graduation roadmap in mind,” he said.

Jashim Uddin said local industries needed to be prioritised, taking into account the dollar crisis.

The business leaders called for the government to focus on items substituting imported goods. “The more we can produce items substituting import goods, the less pressure there will be on imports.”