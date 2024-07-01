The second unit comes back to life after a ‘brief glitch’ while the first undergoes routine maintenance

Adani Power restores supply to Bangladesh after 3 days

Electricity supply to Bangladesh from Adani Power in India’s Jharkhand has resumed after a three-day halt caused by a mechanical fault.

The two units of the Adani Group's coal-based power plant in Godda, Jharkhand, sends power at a rate of 1,400 to 1,500 megawatts or MW daily.

While the first unit was undergoing routine maintenance, the second unit shut down on Friday.

The second unit resumed operations early Monday morning, a spokesperson for Adani Power (Bangladesh) told http://bdnews24.com.

By noon, the unit started supplying electricity at full capacity.

The first unit is expected to be operational by Jul 5, the spokesman added.

The 748 MW unit has been offline since Jun 25 for maintenance.

Despite reduced production, continuous rainfall has lowered electricity consumption and demand. Load shedding has decreased to around 150 MW.

Power production stood at 12,702 MW against a demand for 12,850 MW at 3pm, according to the government.

On sunny days, the afternoon demand usually reaches 14,000 MW.