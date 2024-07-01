Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 01, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Adani Power restores supply to Bangladesh after 3 days

The second unit comes back to life after a ‘brief glitch’ while the first undergoes routine maintenance

Adani's power returns after 3 days

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 01 Jul 2024, 07:52 PM

Updated : 01 Jul 2024, 07:52 PM

Related Stories
‘No tickets, yet empty seats’: New Biman MD vows solution
‘No tickets, yet empty seats’: New Biman MD vows solution
Gary Lineker’s Next range made by Bangladeshi workers earning Tk 60 an hour
Gary Lineker’s Next range made by Bangladeshi workers earning Tk 60 an hour
Boeing agrees to buy Spirit Aero for $4.7 billion
Boeing agrees to buy Spirit Aero for $4.7 billion
Read More
India expects above-average July rainfall
India expects above-average July rainfall
'Buddha Boy' gets 10 years in Nepal jail for sexual abuse
'Buddha Boy' gets 10 years in Nepal jail for sexual abuse
July 1, 2024
July 1, 2024
Fears of fresh flood in Sylhet
Fears of fresh flood in Sylhet
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More