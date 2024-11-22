Indian visa curbs slash revenue earnings, trade at Benapole border

Following the political change in Bangladesh, India is only issuing medical and tourist visas

The number of passengers travelling to India via the Benapole International Checkpost has dropped markedly after India imposed restrictions on visas.

This has led to a sharp decline in revenue from travel taxes at Benapole, halving the earnings and impacting local businesses dependent on cross-border travellers.

Previously, 7,000 to 9,000 travellers from both countries used the port daily, generating around Tk 150 million in monthly travel tax revenue, according to customs authorities.

However, after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, daily passenger numbers have dropped to around 5,000, slashing revenue to Tk 80 million per month.

“Normally, 4,500 to 5,000 passengers travel to India daily via Benapole. Now, the number has dropped to 1,500-2,000,” said Immigration OC Imtiaz Md Ahsanul Kader Bhuiyan.

Benapole, the largest international land port in Bangladesh, is just 84 km from Kolkata, making it the preferred route for those travelling by road. Businesses such as money changers, bus operators, visa assistance services, ticket booking counters, and small eateries that cater to travellers are now struggling due to the drop in passenger traffic.

Shahidul Islam, local office manager of Shohag Paribahan, said that the number of long-haul buses departing Benapole daily has decreased from 150 to just 20-30, many of which run almost empty.

“Bus owners are incurring financial losses but are continuing operations. If India doesn’t resume issuing tourist visas, the transport business in Benapole will collapse.”

Abul Bashar, owner of Raja Badshah Moneychanger, shared similar concerns. “We exchange currencies for traders and travellers, but with fewer passengers, our earnings have dried up. We’re still paying rent and staff salaries despite no income. If this continues, we’ll go bankrupt.”

India restricted visa services after the recent change in Bangladesh's government, limiting slots to emergency medical and student visas. Tourist visas and other categories are currently unavailable, causing significant disruptions for those traveling for leisure or business.

One traveller, waiting to cross Benapole on a medical visa, said it took two to three months to obtain their visa. “I’ve never seen the checkpost so deserted. The halt in tourist visas must be the reason.”

Matiar Rahman, director of the Bangladesh-India Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said that the halt in business visas has severely affected trade via land ports.

"Traders travel to different parts of India to select goods. However, the ongoing visa restrictions mean they're unable to travel. Many importers and exporters are going out of business," said Abu Nidal Faisal, a trader.

“The number of passengers has dropped since Aug 5,” said Immigration OC Imtiaz. “Most of the current travellers had their visas issued before that. Hardly anyone has received a visa recently.”

On Thursday, 5,159 passengers crossed the Benapole checkpost -- 2,651 travelled to India, while 2,508 entered Bangladesh. Travellers from Bangladesh pay a travel tax of Tk 1,000 and a terminal fee of Tk 54, while returnees are exempt from these fees.

“If tourist visas are not resumed, the number of passengers using the checkpost could drop to zero within a month,” said Imtiaz.