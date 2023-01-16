Bangladeshis among top 10 foreign nationalities buying prime London property

Bangladeshi nationals have ranked ninth among the top ten foreign buyers for property purchases in London.

Astons, an international real estate expert on residency and citizenship through investment, has revealed which nationalities are currently fuelling the top tiers of London’s property market, according to Showhouse, a UK magazine on the housebuilding industry.

Astons analysed sales price records across London’s prime postcodes and found that the average sale price was just over £1.19 million, with at least 6,438 transactions completed in 2020.

As a result, market activity in the prime thresholds of the London market has resulted in an estimated £8.1 billion worth of property being sold.

With foreign buyers accounting for 41 percent of this market activity, London has seen a boost of £3.32 billion to the prime market from foreign shores.