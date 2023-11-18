Let’s learn a bit about Mira Murati, OpenAI’s new interim CEO

OpenAI's new CEO is a 34-year-old originally from Albania who is already a force in artificial intelligence.

Mira Murati had been OpenAI's chief technology officer until the board appointed her interim CEO on Friday afternoon after it sent shockwaves through the tech world when it announced that Sam Altman would be departing from his roles as CEO and board member.

Educated in Canada, Murati is a mechanical engineer by training who built a hybrid racecar as an undergraduate student at Dartmouth College. She joined OpenAI in 2018 after stints at Tesla, where she played a key role in the development of the Model X car, and Leap Motion, a start-up that developed a computing system to track hand and finger motions, The New York Times reports.