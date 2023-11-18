    বাংলা

    Let’s learn a bit about Mira Murati, OpenAI’s new interim CEO

    OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, said it had dismissed CEO Sam Altman as it no longer had confidence in his ability to lead the firm

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Nov 2023, 06:46 AM
    Updated : 18 Nov 2023, 06:46 AM

    OpenAI's new CEO is a 34-year-old originally from Albania who is already a force in artificial intelligence.

    Mira Murati had been OpenAI's chief technology officer until the board appointed her interim CEO on Friday afternoon after it sent shockwaves through the tech world when it announced that Sam Altman would be departing from his roles as CEO and board member.

    Educated in Canada, Murati is a mechanical engineer by training who built a hybrid racecar as an undergraduate student at Dartmouth College. She joined OpenAI in 2018 after stints at Tesla, where she played a key role in the development of the Model X car, and Leap Motion, a start-up that developed a computing system to track hand and finger motions, The New York Times reports.

    A search process for Altman's permanent successor is now underway, but in the meantime, Murati is a good fit, the board said in a statement.

    "A member of OpenAI's leadership team for five years, Mira has played a critical role in OpenAI's evolution into a global AI leader. She brings a unique skill set, understanding of the company's values, operations, and business, and already leads the company's research, product, and safety functions," OpenAI said in a post announcing Altman's departure."

    "Given her long tenure and close engagement with all aspects of the company, including her experience in AI governance and policy, the board believes she is uniquely qualified for the role and anticipates a seamless transition while it conducts a formal search for a permanent CEO."

    When Murati joined OpenAI as a researcher in 2018, the company had just 40 to 50 employees, she told Fortune. She quickly worked her way up the company's ranks, becoming its chief technology officer in 2022, and now oversees the teams behind the buzzy chatbot ChatGPT and the image generator Dall-E 2.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, US, Nov 16, 2023.
    In ousting CEO Sam Altman, ChatGPT loses its best fundraiser
    The co-founder of OpenAI has been a benevolent wizard behind the curtain of a technology that many say could upend entire industries and even mankind itself
    Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, US, Nov 16, 2023.
    OpenAI ousts CEO Sam Altman
    The ChatGPT maker's Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO
    Cast member Matthew Perry attends the premiere of the film "17 Again" in Los Angeles April 14, 2009.
    ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies at 54
    Actor most associated with the role of Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom said to have drowned at his Los Angeles home
    OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. Reuters
    OpenAI is exploring making its own AI chips
    The company behind ChatGPT is evaluating a potential acquisition target after considering various options to solve the shortage of expensive AI chips

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response