Bangladesh exports fall 7.85% in October, adding to economic gloom

Bangladesh’s exports fell for the second month in a row, adding to economic gloom, after more than a year of robust growth.

October exports declined 7.85 percent year-on-year to around $4.36 billion, falling short of the target by nearly 12.9 percent, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau on Wednesday.

Overall, in the first four months of the fiscal year, exports grew by over 7 percent to $16.85 billion, largely thanks to the earnings from the goods sent abroad in July and August.