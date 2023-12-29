BB ‘removes’ Phoenix Finance CEO Intekhab Alam over loan irregularities

Bangladesh Bank has instructed the removal of SM Intekhab Alam as the chief executive officer of non-bank financial institution Phoenix Finance and Investment over ‘involvement’ in loan disbursement irregularities.

Following the instructions from the central bank’s Financial Institution and Markets department, Intekhab was ‘temporarily suspended’ on Thursday. Another CEO is to be appointed to take his place.

The letter stated that, due to Intekhab's "involvement" in activities against the interests of institutions and depositors, including loan irregularities, he is suspended and attached to the Human Resources Department.

Intekhab's three-year contract for his fourth term as CEO of Phoenix Finance was to expire on Dec 31.

As the letter was issued on Thursday, the officials of the financial institution will receive that letter next Sunday. It will bring an end to Intekhab's 16-year career as CEO of Phoenix Finance.

Phoenix Finance concluded its last board meeting of the calendar year on Thursday. The next board meeting of the institution will be held in 2024.

A major question is how the board of directors at Phoenix will respond to the central bank’s allegations and implement their orders.