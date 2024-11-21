Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 22, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Sponsored Content

IFAD Group: A true pioneer of Bangladesh

IFAD Group has expanded to encompass various firms spanning industries such as automobiles, lubricants, industrial compressors, food, toiletries, media, and information technology

IFAD Group: A true pioneer of Bangladesh

Sponsored Content

Published : 21 Nov 2024, 02:40 PM

Updated : 21 Nov 2024, 02:40 PM

Related Stories
Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery, fraud
Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery, fraud
Adani Group sees $30bn in value wiped off after US indictments
Adani Group sees $30bn in value wiped off after US indictments
Bitcoin surges near $95,000
Bitcoin surges near $95,000
Asian stocks ease after Nvidia forecast
Asian stocks ease after Nvidia forecast
Read More
Rajshahi City Corporation sacks 161 employees
Rajshahi City Corporation sacks 161 employees
Beximco, Ha-Meem Group workers protest over back pay
Beximco, Ha-Meem Group workers protest over back pay
2702 days, only 57 with clean air in Dhaka
2702 days, only 57 with clean air in Dhaka
Sri Lanka expects IMF staff level agreement on Friday
Sri Lanka expects IMF staff level agreement on Friday
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More