IFAD Group: A true pioneer of Bangladesh

IFAD Group, established in 1985 under the leadership of Mr. Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu, has swiftly evolved into a cornerstone of Bangladesh’s business landscape. Initially founded with a vision for stability and growth, IFAD Group has expanded to encompass various firms spanning industries such as automobiles, lubricants, industrial compressors, food, toiletries, media, and information technology.

This multifaceted approach has positioned IFAD Group as one of the nation’s leading business conglomerates. It is renowned for its robust employment of a vast and diverse skilled labor force.

Driven by a commitment to ethical business practices and a dedication to societal and environmental enhancement,IFAD Group places innovation at the heart of its operations.

Emphasizing shared value creation, customer-centricity, and diversity, IFAD Group continues to thrive under the leadership that Mr. Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu has passionately imbued since its inception. The group’s remarkable growth is a testament to its enduring vitality and commitment to advancing the nation’s economic landscape.

IFAD Group has over the years built themselves up through the creation of various other companies. These “sister” companies are all placed under the umbrella of IFAD group and have become giants in their respective industries.

Starting off with IFAD Autos PLC which is one of the most prominent automotive firms in Bangladesh. It was established in 1985 and has since been excelling in the commercial vehicle sector. They specialize in custom options like dump trucks and water tankers but do offer a wide range of vehicles from trucks to buses. They partnered with India’s Ashok Leyland to produce 10,000 units annually through the nation’s largest auto plant. IFAD Autos PLC was listed on the stock exchange since 2015 thanks to their reliability. They also joined with Gulf Oil Bangladesh to provide high-quality automotive solutions and lubricants for local and regional markets.

Soon after IFAD Autos PLC the IFAD Enterprise Ltd. was established in 1986. They quickly rose to become a key player in Bangladesh's industrial sector. Specializing in power equipment and capital machinery the company holds an exclusive dealership in ELGI India. They produce over three thousand industrial compressor installations nationwide. It is now known for its superior after-sales service and eco-friendly machinery.

Up next comes the IFAD Multi Products Ltd. which was established in 2002. They are the leading consumer food manufacturer in Bangladesh. Their range of products include flour, chips, snacks, cakes, noodles, and biscuits. With numerous certifications, IMPL has expanded its presence to 33 countries through exports, earning many accolades such as the President's SME award and "The Bizz" award for excellence in Venice, Italy. Recently, the company was recognized as a "Green Factory" by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, highlighting its commitment to sustainable practices and quality.

The IFAD group also has the IFAD Home Care Ltd., established in 2020. They specialize in personal and household care products such as dishwashing detergents, floor cleaners, and hand washing. Their factory is located in Ashulia, Savar and they practice eco-friendly manufacturing practices. They prioritize meeting international standards and ensuring a safe workplace environment for their employees.

As a show of meeting the needs of the people and keeping up with the technological advancement IFAD Group established IFAD Information & Technology Ltd. in 2015. This IT company’s flagship product is the "iTracker" that does vehicle tracking and management. The company has also pioneered MIS and Business Intelligence tools which made them a leader in Bangladesh's public and private sectors.

Following the other automotive journey IFAD Group established the IFAD Auto Services Ltd. in 2016. The company was built to support Ashok Leyland vehicle owners across Bangladesh. They have after-sales care with a strong nationwide service network that has 20 service centers, 10 authorized stations, over 350 retail parts outlets, and 1700 certified mechanics. The service facility is on Dhaka-Chittagong highway and it is under their name.

Lastly IFAD Motors Ltd., established in 2021, is the exclusive distributor of Apollo Tyres in Bangladesh. IFAD Group established over 160 dealerships around the country. IFAD Motors Ltd. is also the sole supplier and distributor of Royal Enfield motorcycles in the country. Royal Enfield, renowned for its British legacy, is sold in over 50 nations worldwide, making it a prominent name in global motorcycle manufacturing.

