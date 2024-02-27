Where's India? Key holdout country's minister absent from WTO meeting

India's trade minister, seen as the main holdout in global trade negotiations in Abu Dhabi, missed the start of a major World Trade Organization meeting on Monday, sparking concerns that his absence could hamper discussions.

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to be one of the main players at the four-day talks where delegates are seeking deals on fisheries and digital trade tariffs.

Instead, he was at a textile event in New Delhi attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is not expected at the WTO meeting until late on Tuesday or Wednesday, some delegates said, privately voicing concern since he might miss other key ministers completely.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that participation in the conference was "excellent" and that she was not concerned.

"There is no mystery, it is just some slight mistiming and he will be here with us," she said in response to a question about Goyal's participation. "So I think we are in good shape there, I'm not too worried about it."