    বাংলা

    Google in talks to invest in AI startup Character.AI

    Character.AI, as the fast growing artificial intelligence chatbot startup seeks capital to train models and keep up with user demand

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Nov 2023, 02:25 AM
    Updated : 12 Nov 2023, 02:25 AM

    Alphabet's Google is in talks to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Character.AI, as the fast growing artificial intelligence chatbot startup seeks capital to train models and keep up with user demand, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

    The investment, which could be structured as convertible notes, according to a third source, will deepen the existing partnership Character.AI already has with Google, in which it uses Google's cloud services and Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to train models.

    Google and Character AI did not respond to requests for comment.

    Founded by former Google employees Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, Character.AI allows people to chat with virtual versions of celebrities like Billie Eilish or anime characters, while creating their own chatbots and AI assistants. It is free to use, but offers subscription model that charges $9.99 a month for users who want to skip the virtual line to access a chatbot.

    Character.AI's chatbots, with various roles and tones to choose from, have appealed to users ages 18 to 24, who contributed about 60% of its website traffic, according to data from Similarweb. The demographic is helping the company position itself as the purveyor of more fun personal AI companions, compared to other AI chatbots from OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard.

    The company previously said its website had attracted 100 million monthly visits in the first six months since its launch.

    Character.AI is also in talks to raise equity funding from venture capital investors, which could value the company at over $5 billion, sources said. In March, it raised $150 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz at $1 billion valuation.

    The talks with Google are ongoing and terms of the deal could change, said the sources, who requested anonymity as the discussions are private.

    Google has been investing in AI startups, including $2 billion for model maker Anthropic in the form of convertible notes, on top of its earlier equity investment. Anthropic uses Google's cloud services as well as its latest version of TPUs.

    That is part of a recent trend in which big tech cloud services providers are striking deals with AI companies to entice them to use certain cloud or hardware in the computer-intensive race to build models and serve consumers, including Microsoft investments in OpenAI and Google and Amazon's bets on Anthropic.

    US Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan said at an event in San Francisco last week that the agency is looking into cloud provider investments in AI startups to examine any anti-competitive behaviours.

    RELATED STORIES
    Over 100 garment factories closed 'indefinitely' in Savar amid worker protests
    Over 100 garment factories closed in Savar amid protests
    Workers have been staging heated protests in recent weeks to demand a pay hike
    A man is seen silhouetted wearing a protective face mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walking near the financial district of New York City, US, October 18, 2021. REUTERS
    Moody's downgrades US credit rating to negative
    The ratings agency changes its outlook from stable, citing large fiscal deficits and a decline in debt affordability
    Global brands are willing to raise purchase prices. But will that help push Bangladesh apparel workers’ wage?
    Will purchase price rise help increase RMG wage?
    An expert says the government and buyers should focus on proper distribution of profit among workers
    The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US, October 16, 2019.
    Apple agrees to $25m settlement with US
    The settlement is the largest ever for the Justice Department involving claims of discrimination based on citizenship

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine