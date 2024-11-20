Bangladeshis are allowed to spend up to $12,000 annually on overseas trips

Bangladesh authorises money changers to sell up to $2,000 for foreign travel

The Bangladesh Bank has raised the US dollar purchase limit for Bangladeshi citizens travelling abroad, allowing money changers to sell up to $2,000 per person. Previously, the limit was $1,000.

The central bank's Foreign Exchange Policy Department issued a directive to that effect on Tuesday, which was sent to all commercial banks.

The cap has been increased with the upcoming Hajj in mind, according to the notice.

Travellers are required to obtain authorisation (endorsement) in their passports to use US dollars abroad.

Each Bangladeshi citizen is allowed to spend up to $12,000 annually on their travels, including both cash and card transactions.

The authorisation is provided by public and private banks, as well as money changer institutions.