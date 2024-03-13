Sonali chicken: an Egyptian-American crossbreed that has nothing Pakistani about it

“How much is a Pakistani cock?” asked Selina Begum, a resident of Nakhalpara. “Tk 320 a kg,” replied the shopkeeper at Mohakhali Kitchen Market.

Called Pakistani cock by some, this breed of chicken has very little to do with Pakistan.

Invented by a Bangladeshi scientist, the real name of the chicken is Sonali.

After the chicken raised by families in rural Bangladesh became too expensive, and broiler chicken too risky and tasteless to eat, a section of health-conscious Bangladeshis who cannot afford Desi chicken have found the answer in Sonali Murgi, which can be translated to Golden Chicken.

It is 50 percent pricier than broiler, but half the price of Desi chicken. Still, the taste is near Desi chicken. It can be used for gravy dishes, kebabs, fries and even biryani.