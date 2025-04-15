Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 15, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

At China's largest trade fair, exporters say US markets are 'frozen'

Most exporters at China’s first trade expo since Trump slapped tariffs in excess of 100 percent say US orders have either been delayed or stopped coming

At China's largest trade fair, exporters say US markets are 'froz
Visitors attend the China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China April 15, 2024. REUTERS/David Kirton

Reuters

Published : 15 Apr 2025, 03:46 PM

Updated : 15 Apr 2025, 03:46 PM

Related Stories
Govt spends Tk 14.5m on Investment Summit: what’s the return?
Govt spends Tk 14.5m on Investment Summit: what’s the return?
Private sector credit growth falls sharply to decade low
Private sector credit growth falls sharply to decade low
Read More
Soyabean oil prices up by Tk 14 per litre
Soyabean oil prices up by Tk 14 per litre
Illicit wealth: Manpower exporter Nurul jailed for 8 years
Illicit wealth: Manpower exporter Nurul jailed for 8 years
Meghna Alam’s arrest not illegal: CA's special aide
Meghna Alam’s arrest not illegal: CA's special aide
China accuses US of launching 'advanced' cyberattacks
China accuses US of launching 'advanced' cyberattacks
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More