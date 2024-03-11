    বাংলা

    BSEC sets new schedule for Ramadan, extending stock market trading time

    Trading will continue uninterrupted from 9:30am to 1:30pm, followed by a 10-minute post-closing session

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 March 2024, 08:31 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2024, 08:31 AM

    The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has revised the stock market schedule for the Islamic month of Ramadan, extending trading hours by 40 minutes.

    Throughout the month, stock markets will be open from 9:30am to 1:30pm, the capital market regulator said in a press release on Monday. A 10-minute post-closing session will follow.

    On Mar 7, the Dhaka Stock Exchange announced a schedule for Ramadan stating it would be open from 10am to 1:20pm, with a 10-minute post-closing session afterwards.

    A new schedule was fixed for Ramadan and letters have been sent to the two bourses, said BSEC Executive Director and spokesman Rezaul Karim.

    The new schedule allows for four hours of trading during Ramadan. The stock exchange offices can be open for official work from 9am to 3:30pm. After the Eid holiday, the office and trading hours will return to normal.

    Under the regular stock market schedule, trading continues uninterrupted from 10am to 2:20pm followed by a 10-minute post-closing session. The offices at the bourses are open from 9am to 4:30pm.

    During Ramadan, banks will be open from 9:30am to 2:30pm for transactions, but their offices will remain open until 4pm for official work.

    A prayer break has also been added to the schedule from 1:15pm to 1:30pm. The central bank has ordered transactions during this period to be managed as normal through internal coordination.

    Public, semi-public, autonomous, and semi-autonomous offices will remain open from 9am to 3:30pm from the first day of fasting until the Eid holiday.

