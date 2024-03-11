BSEC sets new schedule for Ramadan, extending stock market trading time

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has revised the stock market schedule for the Islamic month of Ramadan, extending trading hours by 40 minutes.

Throughout the month, stock markets will be open from 9:30am to 1:30pm, the capital market regulator said in a press release on Monday. A 10-minute post-closing session will follow.

On Mar 7, the Dhaka Stock Exchange announced a schedule for Ramadan stating it would be open from 10am to 1:20pm, with a 10-minute post-closing session afterwards.

A new schedule was fixed for Ramadan and letters have been sent to the two bourses, said BSEC Executive Director and spokesman Rezaul Karim.