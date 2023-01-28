Bproperty, Digital Classifieds Group ink merger to expand its business in Bangladesh

Real estate solutions provider Bproperty has announced that it will merge with Australia-based Digital Classifieds Group to propel the business in Bangladesh.

The deal means Bproperty now has access to even more resources to enhance its services, while DCG substantially grows its footprint in frontier markets and merges with a business of significant scale, the company said in a statement on Saturday.



DCG has built property classifieds in frontier markets since 2009, operating in Cambodia, Papua New Guinea, Laos and Fiji, with a joint venture and investment in the Thailand-based prop-tech the FazWaz Group, the statement said.

Bproperty is Bangladesh’s largest transacting real estate company and aims to create a "secure property marketplace where sellers, buyers, landlords, and tenants can safely engage in a streamlined and transparent process to achieve their goals".