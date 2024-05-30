BRAC and BRAC Bank provide Tk 100m in aid for families affected by Cyclone Remal

BRAC and BRAC Bank have contributed Tk 100 million to relief assistance for the families affected by the deadly Cyclone Remal, launching a public fundraising appeal.

It called everyone to come forward to deal with the humanitarian crisis triggered by the storm in a statement.

The statement said BRAC has contributed Tk 30 million from its own funds and Tk 40 million from one-day salaries of BRAC staff to the relief assistance fund titled ‘Dakche Amar Desh’, or Bangladesh is Calling.

In addition, BRAC Bank PLC has contributed Tk 30 million to the fund that will be mobilised for emergency cash support for vulnerable families to procure essential food packages, as well as for rebuilding homes, water sources, and latrines and restoring livelihoods.

Early estimates by BRAC suggest a long-term economic loss of Tk 15 billion.

An estimated 35,000 houses along the coastal belt have been fully destroyed, and 115,000 houses have been partially damaged.

Fisheries, livestock, and croplands have been washed away, affecting immediate and long-term livelihoods.

“Cyclone Remal has left millions of families in unbearable distress, damaging their homes, land, and sources of livelihood,” said Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC.

“Our frontline colleagues, community health workers, and volunteers are on the ground, supporting families in vulnerable conditions. The community needs both immediate relief assistance and long-term rehabilitation and rebuilding support.

“We are mobilising our own funds to start the immediate work. However, the need is much greater and requires collective, sustained efforts,” he said, urging all sections of society, including individuals, private sector partners, and donor agencies, to come forward and join the efforts.

BRAC urged them to visit: brac.net/dakcheamardesh/en/ for donation. Contributions can be made through bkash payment 01730321765 (using the ‘Make Payment’ option).

For bank transfers, people can send their contributions to the following account, BRAC Bank account number 150120-2316474001, Gulshan 1, Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka. Other payment options are also available on the website.

BRAC estimates that Tk 2,000, or $17, will help a family of four procure essential food items for two weeks, Tk 40,000, or $339, will aid the reconstruction of a latrine, Tk 60,000, or $508 will help a family rebuild their house, and the same amount will help repair a damaged tube well.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank, said: "We are committed to supporting our communities in times of need. BRAC Bank's contribution to BRAC's relief efforts in the Cyclone Remal-affected areas underscores our dedication to social responsibility.

“We believe in the power of collaboration to bring positive change, and together with BRAC, we aim to impact the lives of those affected by this disaster significantly."

The NGO also said it has been closely monitoring Cyclone Remal's impact and coordinating with relevant government agencies, humanitarian clusters, and partners at both national and local levels.

For the relief effort, priority is being given to women-led households, elderly people, pregnant women, and people with physical and mental disabilities -- especially in hard-to-reach areas.

A total of 23,000 BRAC staff, including community health workers, and volunteers are supporting affected communities with emergency food and shelter across the impacted regions, according to the statement.

Additionally, 1,600 people in coastal areas have so far received emergency food support through local government institutions, it added.