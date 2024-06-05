Shanta Forum wins 5-star recognition at Asia Pacific Property Awards 2024

The Shanta Forum becomes the first project from Bangladesh to be recognised at the Asia Pacific Property Awards

Shanta Forum - a 25-storied Twin Tower by Shanta Holdings - has become the first project from Bangladesh to be recognised at the Asia Pacific Property Awards.

The regional programme of the International Property Awards celebrating achievements in the property and real estate sector has honoured the Shanta Forum in the “high-rise commercial development” category.

The Shanta Forum also achieved a 5-star rating, “a testament to its exceptional standards”, Shanta Holdings said in a statement.

The International Property Awards, established in 1993, is a global competition recognising excellence in the property and real estate sector.

The Asia Pacific Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 100 industry experts, focusing on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

Celebrating the highest levels of achievement in architecture, interior design, property development, and real estate marketing, the awards are divided into regions, including Africa, Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, the UK, and the US.

The 2024 Asia Pacific award winners were announced on May 30 and 31 in Thailand.

“Shanta Forum achieving a 5-star rating highlights outstanding design, development, and impact in commercial real estate and winning an International Property Award signifies the company's commitment to quality and excellence on a global stage,” the statement said.

The highest-scoring winners from each region automatically enter into the overall International Awards, which ultimately determine the world’s finest property companies.

Shanta Forum scoring 5 stars has also been nominated as one of the best in the Asia Pacific region and hence will compete at the international level awards against the best projects in the category from around the world, to be held in London later this year, Shanta Holdings said.

“An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence. Shanta aims to change the cityscape with modern, world-class commercial spaces. This recognition marks a milestone for Bangladesh, showcasing the country's potential and capability to develop projects of a truly international standard.”