Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 05, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Shanta Forum wins 5-star recognition at Asia Pacific Property Awards 2024

The Shanta Forum becomes the first project from Bangladesh to be recognised at the Asia Pacific Property Awards

Shanta Forum wins 5-star recognition at Asia Pacific Property Awa

News Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 05 Jun 2024, 06:27 PM

Updated : 05 Jun 2024, 06:27 PM

Related Stories
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
Kerosene, diesel prices fall by Tk 2.25 per litre
Kerosene, diesel prices fall by Tk 2.25 per litre
Read More
HSC: Tests to be suspended in flood-hit areas
HSC: Tests to be suspended in flood-hit areas
Rohit tried to persuade Dravid to stay on
Rohit tried to persuade Dravid to stay on
4th phase of Upazila polls close
4th phase of Upazila polls close
No mercy for those who shattered Malaysia dreams: state minister
No mercy for those who shattered Malaysia dreams: state minister
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More