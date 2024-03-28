    বাংলা

    Fox Entertainment undergoes restructuring, leadership shake-up

    The newly created Fox Entertainment Studios will be headed by Fernando Szew, founding partner and CEO of MarVista Entertainment and Fox Entertainment Global

    Reuters
    Published : 28 March 2024, 01:54 AM
    Updated : 28 March 2024, 01:54 AM

    Fox Corp on Wednesday announced its entertainment studio will be restructured across three key business segments - entertainment, television and streaming platforms, and worldwide sales and licensing.

    The newly created Fox Entertainment Studios will be headed by Fernando Szew, founding partner and CEO of MarVista Entertainment and Fox Entertainment Global.

    Fox Television Network will be led by Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming for Fox Entertainment.

    The sales unit will be led by the executive vice president of Fox Entertainment Global Tony Vassiliadis on an interim basis.

