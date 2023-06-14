    বাংলা

    Survey finds more Bangladeshis now use mobile phone, browse the internet

    A government survey finds 73.8 percent of the population above 15 years old used mobile phones in 2022

    Published : 13 June 2023, 07:12 PM
    Updated : 13 June 2023, 07:12 PM

    The number of mobile phone and internet users has increased in Bangladesh, with the latest government survey showing 73.8 percent of the population above 15 years old used mobile phones in 2022, up from 71.3 percent a year ago.

    In this age group, the number of internet users increased to 45.5 percent from 43.3 percent, according to the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2022, which was published on Tuesday.

    Female users of mobile and the internet are far behind their male counterparts, accounting for 37.6 percent and 34.6 percent, respectively.

    The survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics showed the literacy rate lagged behind the growth in mobile and internet users. The rate among the population above 7 years old rose to 76.8 percent from 76.4 percent.

