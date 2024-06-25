BADC alone are Tk 115 billion in debt

Public enterprises owe over Tk 513bn to banks: finance minister

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has told parliament that government organisations collectively owe over Tk 513 billion to the commercial banks.

He presented a detailed breakdown of the debts as of Mar 31 this year during a parliamentary session chaired by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, on Monday.

According to the minister, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation or BADC, has the highest debt totaling more than Tk 155 billion.

Other significant debtors include:

- Sugar mills: More than Tk 78 billion

- Fertiliser, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries: More than Tk 72 billion

- Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB: More than Tk 50 billion

- Biman Bangladesh Airlines: More than Tk 44 billion

In addition, the University Grants Commission, or UGC, along with 16 public universities also owe substantial amounts to these banks.

MP Farida Yasmin asked the minister about the top 30 loan defaulters' names and amounts.

In response, the minister said the process of listing top loan defaulters is in progress.