Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 21, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bitcoin surges to record high near $95,000

Bitcoin has more than doubled this year. It was last at $93,709, up 1.6%, after hitting an all-time peak of $94,982.37

Bitcoin surges near $95,000
Physical representations of the bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen in this illustration taken October 24, 2023. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 21 Nov 2024, 08:29 AM

Updated : 21 Nov 2024, 08:29 AM

Related Stories
Govt to provide loans to pay Beximco workers
Govt to provide loans to pay Beximco workers
Money changers get nod to sell up to $2,000 per traveller
Money changers get nod to sell up to $2,000 per traveller
Walmart raise concerns over proposed Trump tariffs
Walmart raise concerns over proposed Trump tariffs
Read More
Angela Merkel recalls tricks for dealing with Trump
Angela Merkel recalls tricks for dealing with Trump
Putin eyes contours of a Trump peace deal
Putin eyes contours of a Trump peace deal
Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery, fraud
Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery, fraud
How bad is banking sector crisis?
How bad is banking sector crisis?
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More