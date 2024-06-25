Kaus Mia, Hakim Pury Zarda owner and Bangladesh’s highest taxpayer, dead at 94

He launched the tobacco product business at the age of 22 and managed it for 71 years

Haji Md Kaus Mia, the owner of Hakim Pury Zarda and Bangladesh’s highest taxpayer, has passed away at the age of 94.

He died at Dhaka’s Asgar Ali Hospital at 12:40am on Tuesday.

Jahangir Mia, Kaus’s son, told bdnews24.com: “My father was ill due to complications from old age. He recently went to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore for treatment. We brought him home after that. He has been bedridden since then at his home in Old Dhaka’s Armanitola.”

According to Jahangir, Kaus was undergoing treatment at Asgar Ali Hospital after his condition deteriorated on Saturday afternoon.

“He was admitted to the hospital for two days before he passed away there. We are asking everyone for their prayers,” he added.

The 94-year-old businessman has left behind a wife, eight sons, and eight daughters.

His funeral prayer service will be held at the Armanitola field on Tuesday. According to his son, Kaus will be buried at the Azimpur cemetery afterwards.

A renowned businessman, Kaus Mia was born in Rajarajeshwar Union of Chandpur Upazila. Before expanding his business to Old Dhaka’s Armanitola, Kaus traded in Chandpur, Hajiganj, and Narayanganj for a long time.

In addition to Hakim Pury Zarda – a popular brand of chewing tobacco mixed with spices – Kaus owned several other businesses.

For 15 consecutive years, he was Bangladesh’s highest taxpayer. For over a decade, he received awards from the National Board of Revenue for being the highest taxpayer in the business category. He was to receive an award from the NBR this year as well.

Kaus launched his business at the age of 22 and managed it single-handedly for 71 consecutive years.

He was also celebrated for his charitable projects.