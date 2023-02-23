BNP Paribas sued in France over fossil-fuel financing

In a statement sent to Reuters, BNP said it regretted the advocacy groups chose litigation over dialogue and that it could not stop all fossil-fuel financing right away.

"We're convinced that the ecological transition is the only viable path for the future of our economies," it said.

"We are focused on our fossil-fuel exit path, accelerating financing for renewable energies and supporting our customers, without whom the transition cannot be made."

Legal activism is an increasingly popular move for campaigners as they seek to push companies to move faster in the shift to a low-carbon economy and to hold laggards to account.

The Paris Agreement on climate change has set a goal to limit the global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius - a target that looks out of reach, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said last year.

The case against BNP is part of a number of legal attacks taking place, targeting different laws and organizations ranging from Air France-KLM's Dutch branch to Shell, TotalEnergies and even the French state.

It is based on a French law adopted in 2017 that requires companies to draft so-called environmental damage vigilance plans. No court in France has yet forced a firm to change its ways on the basis of this law.

A much-awaited ruling in a similar case against TotalEnergies - a top client of BNP's - is expected early next week.