Bangladesh invites international bids for offshore oil and gas exploration

Bangladesh has floated an international tender for the exploration of oil and gas in 24 maritime blocks in the Bay of Bengal under a new Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in a bid to enhance energy production.

A notice was published on the website of Petrobangla, the state-owned energy corporation, and in various English-language newspapers on Sunday.

The invitation, the first in eight years, extends to nine shallow sea blocks and 15 deep-sea blocks for oil and gas exploration.

Bidders are instructed to submit their proposals by 1pm on Sept 9, with the tender documents set to be unveiled an hour later in the presence of official observers.