US Black Friday sales rise 2.5%: Mastercard Spendingpulse

Mastercard Spendingpulse said on Saturday that US retail sales on Black Friday rose 2.5% year-over-year excluding automotive sales, not adjusted for inflation.

In September, Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, said it anticipated US retail sales, excluding automotive, to grow 3.7% during the holiday season, running from Nov 1 through Dec 24.

Black Friday refers to the day after the US Thanksgiving holiday, when retail sales are traditionally strong.