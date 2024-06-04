LNG gets costlier for Bangladesh in new purchase

The shipment from Gunvor Singapore is priced at $12.97 per unit, up from $10.30 for the previous consignment

The price of liquified natural gas, or LNG, has increased by nearly $3 per unit in a new purchase proposal approved by the government.

The shipment from Gunvor Singapore is priced at $12.97 per unit, up from $10.30 for the previous consignment, according to the proposal cleared by the cabinet committee on government purchase on Tuesday.

Additional Cabinet Secretary Zaheda Parveen said the government will procure one cargo of LNG with the total cost at Tk 6.01 billion.

The proposal to buy 6,000 tonnes of lentils locally for the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh through an open tender process was also approved by the committee.

The purchase will cost Tk 100.79 per kg and Tk 604.7 million in total. Bogura’s Roy Agro Food Products Ltd will provide the lentils.

The government also approved the procurement of 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertiliser for Tk 1.34 billion from Morocco. The price has been set at $379.5 per tonne.

The purchase of 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser from Saudi Arabia for TK 2.44 billion has also been approved. The price has been set at $519 per tonne.

Zaheda said the cabinet committee on economic affairs cleared a science and technology ministry proposal to buy a sample-collecting boat and research vessel, two speed boats and a jetty along with a platoon.

To be bought under direct procurement, the vessels and jetty will be used for ocean research and survey by the Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute.